CM Revanth Reddy Orders Investigation into Assembly Chaos

In response to the chaos that unfolded in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. The Chief Minister has also hinted at the possibility of releasing videos of the altercation that took place during the session.

Minister Ponnala Srinivas condemned the disruption, calling it "unfortunate" and criticized the conduct of certain members, particularly senior ones, for resorting to unruly behavior. He urged the assembly to curb rowdiness, emphasizing that such conduct was unacceptable and should be dealt with immediately.

Speaker P. Sreenivas Reddy echoed similar sentiments, warning members not to derail the proceedings. He emphasized that the discussions should focus on important issues like Bhuharthi, and any personal grievances should not be allowed to overshadow legislative business. He also indicated that members should refrain from taking issues to the public that might mislead them.

The assembly session had been delayed by 15 minutes due to the disruption, with members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressing their frustration over the repeated disturbances. BJP leader Maheshwar Reddy's speech was particularly obstructed by loud chants from the BRS MLAs, which led to a brief suspension of the session for 10 minutes.

Several ministers, including Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and Minister Sridhar Babu, took to the floor to express their views on the ongoing situation. Yadav called for the release of the footage from the incident, while Babu raised concerns about the people's welfare and the necessity of focusing on key issues like welfare schemes rather than disrupting legislative work.

Minister Ponnala Srinivas further clarified that the government had kept its promise by revoking the Dharani portal, which had been criticized for its flaws. He argued that the new Bhuharthi Act was aimed at providing justice to the poor and that it was a significant step toward reform.

Despite the disruption, the session continued with discussions on critical legislative matters such as the farmer insurance policies and amendments to municipal laws. However, the ongoing protests by BRS members have made it clear that tensions within the assembly are far from over.

The Chief Minister's call for an investigation into the conduct of BRS members and his decision to potentially release video footage indicate that the government is serious about addressing the unruly behavior that marred the assembly proceedings.