CM Revanth Reddy Orders New Documents for Flood-Affected Residents in Khammam

In response to the severe flooding in Khammam district caused by the Akeru Vagu stream, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to file a single FIR for all affected residents whose documents, including Pattadar passbooks, Aadhaar cards, and other certificates, have been damaged or lost. The government will issue new documents to all those affected by the flood.

The Chief Minister also announced compensation of Rs. 10,000 per acre to farmers who suffered crop losses due to the floods. As part of his ongoing assessment of the flood-hit areas, CM Revanth Reddy visited the damaged regions and nearby hamlets, including Seetharampuram Tanda. He met with affected families, offering them support and reassurance of comprehensive aid.

He further directed officials to consolidate the three hamlets, including Seetharam Tanda, that suffer repeatedly from flooding, into a single large village. To facilitate this, new houses under the Indiramma scheme will be sanctioned at a single location for the affected residents. Additionally, the CM emphasized the need for scientific assessments of the Akeru Vagu stream's flow and water management. He ordered the construction of a new bridge to better control the flooding.

During his visit, CM Revanth Reddy also paid tribute to the victims of the floodwaters, including young scientist Ashwini and her father Moti, who were swept away by the raging stream.