CM Revanth Reddy Orders Purchase of New RTC Buses to Meet Public Needs

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Purchase of New RTC Buses to Meet Public Needs
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to purchase new RTC buses to meet the increasing public demand. He emphasized that the growing requirements and newly proposed routes should serve as the basis for these purchases.

During a review meeting on RTC operations, the Chief Minister also discussed the free bus service for women. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

CM Revanth Reddy inquired about the usage of the *Mahalakshmi Scheme*, which provides free bus travel for women. Officials informed him that the scheme has yielded remarkable results. So far, 83.42 crore women have availed themselves of free travel under the scheme, resulting in savings of ₹2,840.71 crores for the beneficiaries.

The scheme is currently applicable to 7,292 RTC buses. Since its introduction, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of women traveling from various districts to hospitals in Hyderabad, as reported by the officials.

