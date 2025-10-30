CM Revanth Reddy orders relief measures in Warangal amid floods, to visit affected areas tomorrow

Warangal City has been severely impacted by Cyclone Montha, leading to widespread flooding and disruption of daily life. In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed intensified relief efforts for those affected by the deluge.

The Chief Minister has ordered the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to deploy additional boats and mobilise State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel from surrounding districts. He stressed the importance of utilising available flood relief equipment and Hydra personnel where needed.

Immediate evacuation measures have been initiated for residents in submerged areas, with families trapped on rooftops receiving essential supplies of drinking water and food packets via drones. CM Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Warangal tomorrow (Friday) for an aerial assessment of the flood-affected regions, including Husnabad.

In total, disaster response teams have successfully evacuated residents from 30 flooded colonies in Warangal and 15 in Hanumakonda, relocating 1,200 individuals to rehabilitation centres. Three centres have been established in Hanumakonda, while Warangal has nine. The Warangal Municipal Corporation Commissioner has also set up seven special teams to coordinate relief operations throughout the affected areas.

Given the unprecedented heavy rainfall, the District Collector has declared a holiday for all schools in the region as a precautionary measure.