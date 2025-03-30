CM Revanth Reddy Outlines Vision for Telangana’s Development

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reaffirmed his commitment to the state’s development, emphasising job creation, law and order, and major infrastructure projects. Speaking at a recent event, he highlighted the government's efforts to ensure economic growth and social welfare.

"The state is progressing towards welfare and development. We are working hard to create employment opportunities for the youth. Investments will only come when law and order are under control, and we are taking strict action against anti-social elements," he stated.

The Chief Minister also spoke about his partnership with Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, likening their efforts to a pair of oxen tirelessly working for Telangana’s progress. He expressed his vision for Hyderabad to gain global recognition and serve as a model for the rest of the country.

As part of this initiative, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted key infrastructure projects, including the Musi River Rejuvenation, Regional Ring Road, and Future City. He asserted that Future City would be a major hub for investment and employment, setting an example for urban development in India.

"New cities must be built in this country, and Future City will be a model for the nation. It will be designed as an investment hub, creating lakhs of jobs and livelihood opportunities. We will take strict action against those attempting to hinder the state's progress," he warned.

He also credited Sonia Gandhi for introducing the Food Security Act, ensuring that no poor person goes hungry. Additionally, he emphasised the government's efforts to support farmers in growing fine rice, further strengthening Telangana’s agricultural sector.

The CM’s remarks highlight his government’s commitment to making Telangana a leader in economic and infrastructural growth while ensuring the welfare of its people.