CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on His Jayanti

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his Jayanti at his Jubilee Hills residence. Honoring the legacy of the great Maratha warrior, the CM offered prayers before his portrait.

Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, along with MLAs Vakiti Srihari and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, also participated in the tribute ceremony. Several other representatives joined them in remembering Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions and leadership.