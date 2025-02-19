Live
- Champions Trophy: Shakib's absence not a factor, Bangladesh have the best pace attack, says skipper Shanto
- Honoring visionaries, innovators, and changemakers
- Australian authorities to euthanize 90 stranded false killer whales
- Akali Dal appeals to Dhami to continue as SGPC chief
- India gear up for Pink Ladies Cup clash vs Jordan
- UP govt wants deaf, mute Leader of Opposition: SP's Lal Bihari Yadav after removal from upper house
- K’taka govt targeting me over land encroachment allegations: Kumaraswamy
- History-sheeter shot dead in Jamshedpur, protests erupt demanding arrest of assailants
- India, Nepal to deepen ties with new science and tech partnership
- India’s CNG vehicle count surged 3-fold to 7.5 million units in last 8 years amid green push: Crisil
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on His Jayanti
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his Jayanti at his Jubilee Hills residence.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his Jayanti at his Jubilee Hills residence. Honoring the legacy of the great Maratha warrior, the CM offered prayers before his portrait.
Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, along with MLAs Vakiti Srihari and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, also participated in the tribute ceremony. Several other representatives joined them in remembering Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions and leadership.
Next Story