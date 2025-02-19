  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on His Jayanti

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on His Jayanti
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his Jayanti at his Jubilee Hills residence.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his Jayanti at his Jubilee Hills residence. Honoring the legacy of the great Maratha warrior, the CM offered prayers before his portrait.

Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, along with MLAs Vakiti Srihari and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, also participated in the tribute ceremony. Several other representatives joined them in remembering Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions and leadership.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick