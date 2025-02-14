CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Former Andhra Pradesh CM Damodaram Sanjivayya on His Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the late Damodaram Sanjivayya, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, on his birth anniversary. Remembering Sanjivayya’s contributions, Revanth Reddy highlighted his legacy as the first Dalit Chief Minister in independent India and his efforts toward public welfare and administrative excellence.

Several dignitaries joined the Chief Minister in paying homage, including CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Corporation Chairmen Patel Ramesh Reddy and Manala Mohan Reddy, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy and Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy, Education Commission member Charagonda Venkatesh, and former MLA Sampath Kumar. Other leaders also offered their respects to the late statesman.

Sanjivayya, known for his progressive policies and dedication to social justice, continues to be remembered for his impact on governance and public welfare.