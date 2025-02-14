  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Former Andhra Pradesh CM Damodaram Sanjivayya on His Birth Anniversary

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Former Andhra Pradesh CM Damodaram Sanjivayya on His Birth Anniversary
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the late Damodaram Sanjivayya, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra...

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the late Damodaram Sanjivayya, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, on his birth anniversary. Remembering Sanjivayya’s contributions, Revanth Reddy highlighted his legacy as the first Dalit Chief Minister in independent India and his efforts toward public welfare and administrative excellence.

Several dignitaries joined the Chief Minister in paying homage, including CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Corporation Chairmen Patel Ramesh Reddy and Manala Mohan Reddy, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy and Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy, Education Commission member Charagonda Venkatesh, and former MLA Sampath Kumar. Other leaders also offered their respects to the late statesman.

Sanjivayya, known for his progressive policies and dedication to social justice, continues to be remembered for his impact on governance and public welfare.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick