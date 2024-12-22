CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighter Gaddam Venkataswamy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the late Gaddam Venkataswamy, popularly known as Kaka, on the occasion of his death anniversary. Remembering the contributions of the renowned freedom fighter, Telangana activist, and trade union leader, the CM highlighted Kaka’s unwavering dedication to the Singareni coal miners and his impactful tenure as a Union Minister.

In his tribute, Revanth Reddy emphasized Kaka’s lifelong commitment to social justice and workers’ rights. Venkataswamy’s role in the Telangana movement and his efforts to uplift marginalized communities were lauded as exemplary acts of leadership and sacrifice. The CM expressed gratitude for Kaka's contributions, which continue to inspire generations.

Gaddam Venkataswamy’s legacy as a staunch advocate for labor rights and a champion of Telangana’s cause remains a cornerstone in the state’s history. His leadership in the Singareni coalfields and his commitment to national and regional causes were pivotal in shaping modern Telangana.