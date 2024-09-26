Live
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Telangana Armed Struggle Heroine Chakali Ailamma on Her Birth Anniversary
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage to Chakali (Chityala) Ailamma, the valiant fighter of the Telangana armed struggle, on her birth anniversary. Remembering her courage, the Chief Minister acknowledged Ailamma as a symbol of Bahujan self-respect and women's empowerment.
CM Revanth Reddy highlighted Ailamma's pivotal role in leading the fight against feudal landlords, inspiring many with her bravery and determination. He recalled that her name has been honored by dedicating the Women’s University in Koti to her legacy.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of recognizing Ailamma’s descendants, ensuring they receive due respect for their ancestral contributions to the struggle for justice and equality. He concluded by noting that Ailamma’s legacy continues to serve as an inspiration for women across the state.