CM Revanth Reddy Proposes Transgenders as Traffic Assistants

Just In
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced initiatives to address the growing challenges of pollution and traffic congestion in the city. Highlighting the urgency of the situation, he revealed innovative measures, including the appointment of transgenders as traffic assistants, to ensure smoother traffic management and promote inclusivity in public services.
“We have recommended utilizing transgenders as traffic assistants to tackle the city's traffic woes effectively. Today, appointments have been given to 50 transgenders for this role,” said the Chief Minister. This step is expected to enhance workforce diversity while addressing critical urban challenges.
CM Revanth Reddy stated that the government has decided to provide ₹2 crore compensation to the families of IPS officers who lose their lives in the line of duty. This move underscores the government’s commitment to supporting the families of officers who make the ultimate sacrifice. The initiatives reflect the government's dual approach of addressing urban problems and ensuring the welfare of public servants, aiming to create a more inclusive and secure society.