CM Revanth Reddy Reaches Makthal, Offers Prayers at Padamati Anjaneya Swamy Temple

Narayanpet: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy arrived in Makthal on Monday, where he offered special prayers at the revered Sri Padamati Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

The Chief Minister's visit to the region marks significance, as the government is going to highlight 'Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu,' during the public meeting.

Earlier the CM was accompanied by senior ministers Damodara Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Vakiti Srihari, who joined him during the visit.

CM Revanth Reddy’s temple visit drew the attention of devotees and locals, who gathered in large numbers to welcome him as he sought the blessings of Lord Anjaneya for the welfare of the state.