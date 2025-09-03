Live
CM Revanth Reddy refutes MLC Kavitha's allegations of political manipulation
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has dismissed claims that he is manipulating internal politics within the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS). During a recent press conference, MLC Kavitha insinuated that Reddy is orchestrating operations behind her and other BRS leaders, including Harishrao.
In response, Reddy stated, "Some say that I am behind Kavitha. Others say that I am behind Harishrao and Santosh. I am not behind anyone. The people have already rejected them." He emphasised his dedication to serving the public, asserting, "I do not have time to meet such people. I will only be with the people. Do not bring us between your caste and family panchayats."
Reddy's comments highlight the ongoing political tensions within the state as he seeks to distance himself from the internal conflicts of rival parties.