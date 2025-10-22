CM Revanth Reddy reviews Osmania General Hospital development

Live
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting on Wednesday with senior officials regarding the construction and development of the new Osmania General Hospital building. During the meeting, the Chief Minister provided key directives and suggestions aimed at expediting the project.
He emphasised the importance of completing the new hospital within two years, proposing the formation of a coordination committee to oversee the progress. Reddy stated that the facility should be equipped with modern amenities that cater to the healthcare needs of the next century.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct progress reviews every 15 days, ensuring that the construction of necessary roads is carried out without causing disruption to local residents. In addition, he announced the appointment of officers to supervise the work of hospitals not only in Hyderabad but across the district.
Reddy also set a deadline for the completion of all medical colleges and hospitals by next June. Moreover, he tasked the police with preparing traffic and security plans in advance to facilitate the ongoing developments.
Attending the meeting were Principal Secretaries Srinivasa Raju and Seshadri, Secretary Manik Raj, Health Secretary Christina, R&B Special CS Vikas Raj, MA&UD Secretary Ilambarthi, DGP Shivdhar Reddy, Hyderabad Collector Harichandana, and other senior officials