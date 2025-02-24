  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Reviews SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation

CM Revanth Reddy Reviews SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the ongoing rescue operation at the SLBC tunnel, where workers are trapped.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the ongoing rescue operation at the SLBC tunnel, where workers are trapped.

The Chief Minister has been in constant contact with ministers and officials, gathering updates on the situation. He has instructed the authorities to make every possible effort to rescue the trapped workers as quickly as possible.

CM Revanth is personally overseeing developments and has emphasised the need for swift and effective action in the rescue operation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick