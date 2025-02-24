CM Revanth Reddy Reviews SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the ongoing rescue operation at the SLBC tunnel, where workers are trapped.

The Chief Minister has been in constant contact with ministers and officials, gathering updates on the situation. He has instructed the authorities to make every possible effort to rescue the trapped workers as quickly as possible.

CM Revanth is personally overseeing developments and has emphasised the need for swift and effective action in the rescue operation.