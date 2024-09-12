Live
- Affordable 43-inch 4K Smart TVs To Buy Under ₹25,000
- Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India beat Korea 3-1
- Chandrababu Mourns Over the Death of CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury
- Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet scores brace as India beat Korea 3-1
- 'Tarang Shakti' Exercise aimed at enhancing operational coordination among friendly countries: Rajnath Singh
- RG Kar protests: Mamata govt sends fresh invite for talks to protesting doctors
- Sensex, Nifty close at all-time high, led by metal and auto shares
- NGOs raise toxic air issue at Kelambakkam with TN Pollution Control Board
- JD-U leader slams Congress chief Kharge over criticism of NDA government
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy shock over demise of CPM leader Yechury Sitaram
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the passing away of prominent national leader and CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today. The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the veteran left party leader and prayed to God for the departed soul to rest in peace.
The CM said that Yechury's fighting spirit is inspiring for all. The demise of the senior left party leader is an irrespirable loss to Indian politics. Revanth Reddy remembered that Yechury entered politics in his student days and was active in national politics for over 4 decades. The CPM leader as Rajya Sabha MP, CPM politburo member, Economist and Social worker is a well known politician to everyone in the country, the CM said.