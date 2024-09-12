CM Revanth Reddy shock over demise of CPM leader Yechury Sitaram

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the passing away of prominent national leader and CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today. The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the veteran left party leader and prayed to God for the departed soul to rest in peace.

The CM said that Yechury's fighting spirit is inspiring for all. The demise of the senior left party leader is an irrespirable loss to Indian politics. Revanth Reddy remembered that Yechury entered politics in his student days and was active in national politics for over 4 decades. The CPM leader as Rajya Sabha MP, CPM politburo member, Economist and Social worker is a well known politician to everyone in the country, the CM said.

