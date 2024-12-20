CM Revanth Reddy Stresses the Importance of Documenting Movements with Accuracyq

Hyderabad : Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the critical role of historians in accurately recording the facts of social movements. He warned that failing to document the struggles and sacrifices of real heroes and martyrs could lead to incomplete information for future generations. Speaking at the 37th Hyderabad Book Fair, organized by the Hyderabad Book Fair Society at NTR Stadium, the Chief Minister called on poets and artists to sharpen their pens and raise their voices to reveal the truth to society.

Addressing a seminar organized at the Boyi Vijay Bharathi stage, Revanth Reddy highlighted how history often narrates the victories of the powerful while neglecting the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the cause. He pointed out that even in struggles like the Armed Peasant Movement, the first phase of the Telangana Movement, and the later phase, the focus has predominantly been on those who gained political mileage rather than on the true martyrs of these movements.

"In the past decade, the distortions in our history have become evident," he stated. "In an age dominated by digital and social media, distinguishing truth from falsehood has become increasingly challenging. Encouraging the youth to read books is vital for understanding facts and delving into the reality of our past."

The Chief Minister lauded the evolution of the Hyderabad Book Fair, which began humbly in 1985 at the City Central Library, into a state-level event. "This fair has become a source of inspiration for future generations, bringing together intellectuals and thinkers," he remarked.

The Chief Minister also assured that the report submitted by Prof. Kodandaram, addressing the concerns raised by the book fair organizers, would be reviewed and necessary decisions taken as a social responsibility.

The event was attended by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Book Fair president poet Yakub, MLC Kodandaram, Justice Sudarshan Reddy, Prof. Rama Melkote, senior journalist Ramachandramurthy, along with several prominent poets, writers, and artists.