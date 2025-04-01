CM Revanth Reddy to convene a meeting regarding HCU issue

Hyderabad : Tensions have escalated at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) as student unions continue their protests against the alleged sale of university land. The protests, which have drawn significant attention, are being led by student leaders who are demanding clarity and justice on the issue.

At the heart of the unrest, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were seen staging a demonstration near the main gate of the university, further intensifying the already volatile situation. The presence of these activists has added to the growing anxiety among students, as they stand firm in their opposition to the land sale.

In response to the escalating situation, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with key ministers to discuss the ongoing issue concerning the HCU land. The Chief Minister arrived at the Command Control Centre, where he met with several prominent ministers, including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy, Tummala, Damodara, and Ponguleti, to deliberate on the matter.

The meeting, focused on the land dispute, is expected to play a crucial role in determining the next steps. As protests continue, all eyes are now on the government's response to the student demands and the future of HCU’s land.