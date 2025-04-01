Live
- NRI remittances soar to record $129.4 billion in 2024, India retains top rank
- Traffic police to enhance emergency response during Brain Injury Awareness Month
- Building Strategic Infrastructure: A new dawn in J&K and Northeast region
- E-Khata to be available within two days after application is sent: BBMP
- Misappropriation of Rs 669.92 cr under MNREGA in State
- Central govt violating Article 93 of Constitution: MP Sagar Khandre
- India’s first dedicated toilet for the third gender inaugurated in Bengaluru
- CM Revanth Reddy to convene a meeting regarding HCU issue
- Kajol’s witty take on motherhood goes viral
- Screen use during bedtime may raise your risk of insomnia by 59pc
CM Revanth Reddy to convene a meeting regarding HCU issue
Tensions have escalated at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) as student unions continue their protests against the alleged sale of university land.
Hyderabad : Tensions have escalated at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) as student unions continue their protests against the alleged sale of university land. The protests, which have drawn significant attention, are being led by student leaders who are demanding clarity and justice on the issue.
At the heart of the unrest, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were seen staging a demonstration near the main gate of the university, further intensifying the already volatile situation. The presence of these activists has added to the growing anxiety among students, as they stand firm in their opposition to the land sale.
In response to the escalating situation, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with key ministers to discuss the ongoing issue concerning the HCU land. The Chief Minister arrived at the Command Control Centre, where he met with several prominent ministers, including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy, Tummala, Damodara, and Ponguleti, to deliberate on the matter.
The meeting, focused on the land dispute, is expected to play a crucial role in determining the next steps. As protests continue, all eyes are now on the government's response to the student demands and the future of HCU’s land.