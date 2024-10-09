CM Revanth Reddy to distribute appointment letters to teachers today at LB stadium

Hyderabad: Arrangements have been made for the distribution of appointment orders at LB Stadium to the newly recruited government teachers on Wednesday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hand over the appointment orders to 1,100 teachers in the programme.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with senior officials and District Collectors where she enquired about the finalisation of the list of the newly recruited teachers. State Secretary to Education B Venkatesham informed the Chief Secretary that the list of selected candidates has been communicated to all the Collectors who have in turn informed the candidates. All arrangements for handing over appointment orders to the candidates have also been made.

Additional CP Vishwa Prasad informed that the parking and alighting points for the buses have been communicated to the SPs. 33 nodal officers from the police department will be coordinating with the RTC and Education Department officials to ensure that there is seamless movement of buses and the candidates reach the venue without any difficulty.

The Chief Secretary asked the District Collectors to ensure that all the buses arranged for transporting the candidates start from their respective places as per the schedule time.

The Collectors were also told to ensure that there is proper coordination between the line departments till the candidates reach home.