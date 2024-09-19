Live
- Regional Ring Road Alignment Sparks Controversy Over Land Deals
- RG Kar: CBI summons CPI(M) leader who interacted with victim’s parents on August 9
- Jani Master Accused of Sexual Assault, Faces POCSO Charges
- Free Aadhaar Update: Government Extends Deadline to December 2024
- Heavy rush at bank to get Subhadra amount
- Hyderabad Metro's 'X' Account Hacked, Management Responds
- Ganjam district tops in anti-TB drive
- CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Key Meetings on Civil Supplies and Skill Development
- Delhi Congress Chief Demands BJP Leader's Dismissal Over 'Terrorist' Remark Against Rahul Gandhi
- Chandrababu to hold review on Rural Water Supply today
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has a busy schedule today with two crucial meetings. At 11:30 AM, the CM will conduct a review meeting with officials from the Civil Supplies Department at the Secretariat to discuss key issues related to food distribution and public welfare schemes.
Later, at 2:00 PM, the Chief Minister will participate in the Telangana Young India Skill University Board meeting, which aims to address plans and strategies for enhancing skill development opportunities for the youth in the state.
