CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Key Meetings on Civil Supplies and Skill Development

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has a busy schedule today with two crucial meetings. At 11:30 AM, the CM will conduct a review meeting with officials from the Civil Supplies Department at the Secretariat to discuss key issues related to food distribution and public welfare schemes.

Later, at 2:00 PM, the Chief Minister will participate in the Telangana Young India Skill University Board meeting, which aims to address plans and strategies for enhancing skill development opportunities for the youth in the state.