  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Exporium Park Today

CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Exporium Park Today
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has a packed schedule today with multiple events and review meetings lined up.

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has a packed schedule today with multiple events and review meetings lined up.

At 11:00 AM, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Exporium Park at the Proddutur Western Center in Chilkur. The park is expected to boost local development and serve as a recreational hub for residents and visitors alike.

Later in the day, at 4:00 PM, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting on the mining sector. This discussion will focus on current challenges, opportunities, and policy updates to enhance the sector's efficiency and sustainability.

At 6:00 PM, CM Revanth Reddy will chair a review meeting on the tourism department. The agenda will likely include strategies to improve tourism infrastructure, promote heritage sites, and increase tourist footfall in the state. The Chief Minister's schedule highlights his focus on fostering development across various sectors, contributing to Telangana's overall progress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick