CM Revanth Reddy to lay stone for Godavari Drinking Water Scheme tomorrow

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to lay the foundation stone for the Godavari Drinking Water Scheme Phases 2 and 3 on Monday, marking a significant step in the Musi rejuvenation initiative. This ambitious project aims to replenish the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs with fresh water, with a total investment of ₹7,360 crore.

The state government has pledged to complete the project within two years. As part of this effort, 20 TMC of water will be diverted from the Mallanna Sagar reservoir. This includes filling the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar tanks, with 2.5 TMC designated specifically for the Musi rejuvenation. The remaining 17.5 TMC will address the drinking water requirements of Hyderabad, while also replenishing seven tanks along the route.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to ensure a consistent supply of tap water to the residents of Hyderabad every day by December 2027. The government will bear 40 per cent of the project's costs, with the remaining 60 per cent financed by the contracting company.