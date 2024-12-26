CM Revanth Reddy to Meet Film Industry Representatives Today

Hyderabad: A significant meeting between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and prominent members of the Telugu film industry is set to take place today at the Command Control Center at 10 AM.

Under the leadership of producer Dil Raju, a delegation of 36 members will attend the meeting. Key participants include producers Allu Aravind, Daggubati Suresh, Sunil Narang, Supriya, Naga Vamsi, Naveen Erneni, and Ravi Shankar.

Actors such as Venkatesh, Nithin, Varun Tej, Kiran Abbavaram, and Siva Balaji are also expected to be present. From the directors' side, prominent names like Veerashankar, Trivikram Srinivas, Sai Rajesh, Harish Shankar, Anil Ravipudi, Bobby, and Vamshi are likely to participate.

Representatives from various industry associations, including the Movie Artists Association (MAA), Telangana Film Chamber, and Film Federation, will also be part of the discussions. Government representatives including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Damodara Rajanarsimha will join the meeting.