CM Revanth Reddy to Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat, Hold Review Meeting with HMDA Officials
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat at 10:30 AM on the occasion of his death anniversary.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat at 10:30 AM on the occasion of his death anniversary. He will offer tributes to the Father of the Nation, honoring his legacy of non-violence and truth.
Later in the evening, at 5:00 PM, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials. The meeting is expected to focus on key urban development projects and infrastructure improvements in the city.
