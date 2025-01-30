CM Revanth Reddy to Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat, Hold Review Meeting with HMDA Officials

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat at 10:30 AM on the occasion of his death anniversary. He will offer tributes to the Father of the Nation, honoring his legacy of non-violence and truth.

Later in the evening, at 5:00 PM, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials. The meeting is expected to focus on key urban development projects and infrastructure improvements in the city.