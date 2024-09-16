CM Revanth Reddy to unveil Rajiv Gandhi’s statue today

Hyderabad: Amid continued political slugfest between the ruling Congress and BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will unveil the statue of former PM Rajiv Gandhi at the island in front of the state secretariat building on Monday.

When in August Revanth Reddy announced his government’s decision to install Rajiv Gandhi’s statute at the secretariat, it triggered a political slugfest between the Congress and the BRS. The pink party said they had created the island to install the statue of Telangana Talli. The BRS leaders felt that there was no need for the installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue since there was one at Begumpet hardly 3 kms away from the secretariat. BRS working president K T Rama Rao even said that they would remove the statue after coming to power.

However, Revanth said the BRS need not make a mountain out of molehill for two reasons. One they will not come to power for the next 10 years and that the statue of Telangana Talli would be installed within the premises of the secretariat on December 9 to coincide with the birthday of Sonia Gandhi which also happens to be the day when she announced the decision on the separate state of Telangana.

Originally, it was proposed that the statue of Rajiv Gandhi would be unveiled by Sonia Gandhi in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other top brass of the party coinciding with the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister. But the event was postponed.