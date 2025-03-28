CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Kodangal Constituency Tomorrow

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to tour the Kodangal constituency on Thursday. During his visit, he will take part in religious and community events.

As part of the schedule, CM Revanth Reddy will attend the Brahmotsavam celebrations at the Venkateswara Swamy temple. The grand annual festival is a significant occasion for devotees, attracting large gatherings.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister is expected to participate in an Iftar feast, engaging with the local Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan.

His visit holds political and cultural significance, as Kodangal is his home constituency, and such engagements reinforce his connection with the people. Authorities have made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth proceedings.