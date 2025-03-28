Live
- Eid Glow-Up: Your Ultimate Festive Skincare Guide
- India to sign Maritime Transport Agreement with BIMSTEC during PM Modi's Thailand visit
- Popeyes® Opens Third Store in Hyderabad at Inorbit Mall
- CCB Police Crack Down on Drug Network in Mangaluru, Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 9 Lakh
- IPL 2025: Bhuvi comes in for RCB as CSK elect to bowl first in Southern Derby
- ‘We want opportunity, not sympathy’, emphasises Para athlete Manjunath
- Second single 'Nesukuthey' from Sonia Aggarwal-starrer ‘Will’ released
- Ancelotti dismisses links with Brazil, reveals no contact from national team
- Rs 22,919 crore component PLI to boost India’s domestic electronics supply chain
- Eye on Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi highlights manufacturing growth in 10 years
CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Kodangal Constituency Tomorrow
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to tour the Kodangal constituency on Thursday. During his visit, he will take part in religious and community events.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to tour the Kodangal constituency on Thursday. During his visit, he will take part in religious and community events.
As part of the schedule, CM Revanth Reddy will attend the Brahmotsavam celebrations at the Venkateswara Swamy temple. The grand annual festival is a significant occasion for devotees, attracting large gatherings.
Later in the evening, the Chief Minister is expected to participate in an Iftar feast, engaging with the local Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan.
His visit holds political and cultural significance, as Kodangal is his home constituency, and such engagements reinforce his connection with the people. Authorities have made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth proceedings.