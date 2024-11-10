CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Major Projects for Narayanpet and Kodangal

Narayanpet: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today made significant announcements regarding the completion of major development projects in the Narayanpet and Kodangal regions. He stated that the Kodangal project would soon be completed, allowing Krishna water to be supplied to the areas of Maktal, Nagar Kurnool, and Kodangal. "Even after ten years of Telangana's formation, migration continues from Palamuru. As a son of this district, if I do not complete irrigation projects here, history will never forgive me," said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister visited the Sri Kurumurthi Venkateshwara Swamy temple on the occasion of the Brahmotsavams. After paying homage to the deities Lakshmi Devi and Bhudevi Amma, he received their blessings. During the visit, he also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ghat Road and Elevated Corridor at the temple, which is estimated to cost around ₹110 crores.

The Chief Minister outlined plans for the temple's development and directed officials to prepare reports and estimates for further expansion projects.

Completion of Projects to End Migration from Palamuru

Revanth Reddy emphasised that the lack of completed projects in Palamuru had been a major factor in the ongoing migration from the district. "Past neglect by previous rulers led to unfinished projects in this region. We will not let attempts to hinder public government initiatives succeed," he said. He further added, "To stop migration, we will complete the pending irrigation projects and make sure that farmers benefit from government policies that support sustainable agriculture."

He also remarked, "If I fail to complete these irrigation projects as a son of this district, history will not forgive me. Those who try to obstruct these efforts will not be pardoned by the people of Palamuru and will remain dishonored in history."

Skill Training and Employment for Local Youth

The Chief Minister also highlighted a key agreement with Amar Raja Batteries, which has committed to providing skill training and employment to 2,000 local youth. "Any company that comes to this region will be expected to train local youth and provide job opportunities. This is the government's responsibility," he stated.

Infrastructure Development for Villages

On infrastructure, the Chief Minister reiterated that the responsibility of constructing BT roads in every village and hamlet lay with the government. He instructed the district collectors to take immediate steps in this regard. "We need to ensure that villages have better connectivity and access to essential services," he said.

He also emphasized the need for improving education, healthcare, and employment opportunities in the district to drive overall development. "Together, let's move the district forward on the path of progress," he added.

The Chief Minister's visit was accompanied by Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha and Komatireddy Venkatreddy, as well as local public representatives.