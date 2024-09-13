CM Revanth Reddy Urges Immediate Financial Aid for Telangana Flood Damage

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has once again appealed to the central government for immediate financial assistance to address the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the state. According to comprehensive estimates from various departments, the total loss amounts to ₹10,320 crore, with more detailed reports yet to come. The CM requested the release of funds without any conditions.

During a meeting with a central government team at the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy pointed out that strict regulations are preventing the state from utilizing the ₹1,350 crore already available. He urged the central government to relax these conditions, emphasizing that no funds have been used so far due to the restrictions.

The CM also discussed long-term solutions for flood-prone areas, particularly Khammam town, where he proposed building a retaining wall along the Munneru stream to prevent future flooding. He requested central funds for this project and confirmed that the state would contribute its share.



Additionally, Revanth Reddy mentioned plans to relocate families from flood-affected areas such as Rakasi Tanda and Satyanarayana Tanda to safer locations, requesting central assistance for housing construction.

The CM stressed the importance of focusing on preventive measures against natural disasters rather than just post-disaster relief. He shared plans to deploy police battalions similar to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in various districts.

Regarding the recent deforestation in the Medaram forest, where nearly 50,000 acres of trees were destroyed, Revanth Reddy urged the central government to send a team of experts to conduct a scientific study of the incident.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Khammam MP Raghurama Reddy, CM's advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, along with a central team led by NDMA advisor Colonel KP Singh, were also present at the meeting.