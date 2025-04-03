Live
CM Revanth Reddy Writes to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Over Land Issues
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has written a letter to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding land issues in Kanchanbagh and Gachibowli.
In his letter, CM Revanth highlighted concerns about the allocation and management of these lands, seeking the Union Minister's intervention. This move follows the BJP leaders already bringing the matter of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) lands to the Union Minister's attention.
The letter signals the Telangana government's focus on resolving land disputes and ensuring transparency in land dealings. With both the state and central governments now involved, further discussions on the issue are expected in the coming days.
