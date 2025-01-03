CM Revanth Rules Out Regularization for Outsourcing Employees

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made a decisive statement regarding the regularization of outsourcing employees, emphasizing that such a move is not feasible. Speaking on the issue, he noted that regularizing outsourcing employees would go against established regulations and could lead to legal complications in the courts.

“Any attempt to regularize outsourcing employees will only exacerbate the problem instead of resolving it,” CM Revanth remarked. He stressed the need for employees to cooperate with the government’s efforts to boost state revenue, assuring them that their concerns will be addressed at the earliest possible opportunity.

The Chief Minister's comments underline the challenges in balancing employee demands and regulatory compliance. He called for patience from the outsourcing workforce while reiterating the government's commitment to finding viable solutions for their grievances.