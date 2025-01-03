Live
- CM Revanth Reddy Stresses Social Transformation in Telangana, Promises Quick Resolution to Employees' Issues
- Tripura Ranji Team Meets Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Hyderabad Raj Bhavan
- The Government is Committed to Fulfilling Savitribai Phule’s Ideals: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- Rangavallulu: Reflections of Culture and Tradition.
- Educating Every Woman is Savitribai Phule’s Vision
- Freedom for Two Chenchu Couple from Bondage in Nagar Kurnool District
- Kalwakurthy Excise Officials Conduct Major Raids on Illegal Arrack Trade
- Traditional Healer in Ananthadi Offers Hope to Thousands with Herbal Remedies
- ACB Issues Notices to Officials in Formula E-Car Race Case
- CM Revanth Rules Out Regularization for Outsourcing Employees
Just In
CM Revanth Rules Out Regularization for Outsourcing Employees
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made a decisive statement regarding the regularization of outsourcing employees, emphasizing that such a move is not feasible.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made a decisive statement regarding the regularization of outsourcing employees, emphasizing that such a move is not feasible. Speaking on the issue, he noted that regularizing outsourcing employees would go against established regulations and could lead to legal complications in the courts.
“Any attempt to regularize outsourcing employees will only exacerbate the problem instead of resolving it,” CM Revanth remarked. He stressed the need for employees to cooperate with the government’s efforts to boost state revenue, assuring them that their concerns will be addressed at the earliest possible opportunity.
The Chief Minister's comments underline the challenges in balancing employee demands and regulatory compliance. He called for patience from the outsourcing workforce while reiterating the government's commitment to finding viable solutions for their grievances.