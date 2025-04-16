Live
CM Revanth seeks monthly contribution from MLAs for party needs
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought that each of the MLAs contribute Rs 25,000 from their salaries for the party’s development.
During the CLP meeting held here on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy asked the MLAs present there to make active contributions to support the party from their salaries. In wake of numerous aspirants vying for cabinet berth and other positions, he stressed the need for patience and discipline among party members.
Citing newly-elected MLC Addanki Dayakar as an example, he said the party would not leave the sincere leaders who strive for the people. “Dayakar remained patient, and that is the reason he became an MLC,” Revanth Reddy said, while emphasising how patience would come to fruition in the Congress party.