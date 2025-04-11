CM Revanth sticks to word, sets up NRI advisory panel

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday fulfilled his promise of forming an NRI advisory committee within one year of giving the assurance. This committee would give suggestions on NRI policy to be introduced by the government.

The committee which has a term of two years would be headed by a retired Indian Foreign Service officer, Ambassador Dr BM Vinod Kumar, who will be the chairman; Gulf Migration expert Manda Bheem Reddy will be the vice chairman. A joint secretary level officer of GAD Protocol, NRI wing will be the member secretary for the committee. The other members include former MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Government Whip Adi Srinivas, Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, Nizamabad Rural MLA Dr R Bhupathi Reddy, State Mineral Development Corporation Chairman E Anil.

Gulf immigrant labour leaders having field-level experience such as Singireddy Naresh Reddy, Dr Lizzy Joseph, Chennamaneni Srinivasa Rao, Kottala Satyamnar Goud, Guggilla Ravigoud, Nangi Devender Reddy, Swadesh Parikipandla have also been appointed as committee members.

On April 16, 2024, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with representatives of Gulf unions at the Taj Deccan in Hyderabad, and the government had taken steps for the welfare of Gulf workers. This committee will examine the various welfare schemes available to low-income Telangana migrant workers in the Gulf and other destination countries. This committee will study the welfare schemes available to Gulf workers in the states of Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other states of the country. This committee will also visit Gulf countries to understand the problems of migrant workers and find solutions.

Based on the report given by this committee, a comprehensive NRI policy would be introduced by the state government and additionally, the government would take appropriate steps to set up the Telangana Gulf and Other Overseas Workers Welfare Board (Telangana NRI Workers Welfare Board in Gulf and other countries).