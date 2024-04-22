CM Revanth to grace Bavoji Jatara Brahmotsavam

Mahabubnagar: In a significant development for the tribal community of the region, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the Bavoji Jatara Brahmmostavam in Timmaraddipally village of Kottapally mandal, located in Narayanpet district.

The eagerly awaited visit is set to take place on April 23, with the district police, led by SP Yogesh Goutam, leaving no stone unturned to ensure the Chief Minister’s security during his presence at the event.

Anticipating the visit, the Narayanpet police chief, in collaboration with the district administration, embarked on a thorough search for a suitable location for the helipad. Additionally, all necessary security measures have been meticulously put in place well in advance.

The Bavoji Jatara, also known as the Majji Jatara, holds immense cultural and religious significance for the tribal communities of Telangana. Drawing in thousands of Gor Banjara, Lambada, and other tribal individuals from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, this vibrant fair epitomises the rich tapestry of tribal traditions and customs.