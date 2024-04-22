  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth to grace Bavoji Jatara Brahmotsavam

CM Revanth to grace Bavoji Jatara Brahmotsavam
x
Highlights

Mahabubnagar: In a significant development for the tribal community of the region, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the Bavoji...

Mahabubnagar: In a significant development for the tribal community of the region, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the Bavoji Jatara Brahmmostavam in Timmaraddipally village of Kottapally mandal, located in Narayanpet district.

The eagerly awaited visit is set to take place on April 23, with the district police, led by SP Yogesh Goutam, leaving no stone unturned to ensure the Chief Minister’s security during his presence at the event.

Anticipating the visit, the Narayanpet police chief, in collaboration with the district administration, embarked on a thorough search for a suitable location for the helipad. Additionally, all necessary security measures have been meticulously put in place well in advance.

The Bavoji Jatara, also known as the Majji Jatara, holds immense cultural and religious significance for the tribal communities of Telangana. Drawing in thousands of Gor Banjara, Lambada, and other tribal individuals from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, this vibrant fair epitomises the rich tapestry of tribal traditions and customs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X