CM Revanth to hold meet with 30K teachers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will organise a meeting with 30,000 government teachers, who were promoted recently, at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on August 2. The CM would interact with the teachers and seek their suggestions to strengthen the education sector in the State.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a tele conference with top officials and reviewed the arrangements that were being made for the meeting. State DGP Jitender, SC Development Department Principal Secretary Sridhar, Education Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham, Roads and Buildings Department Secretary Harichandana, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali, Information Department Special Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, and other officials participated.

The Chief Secretary said that numerous recently promoted teachers from across the State will attend the meeting. The officials have been asked to provide rain-proof tent facilities, parking, and other facilities for teachers in the stadium.