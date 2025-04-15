CM Revanth warns lax Dist Collectors of action

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned the District Collectors that the government would not hesitate to take action against those who failed to perform in tune with the goals set to achieve the targets in the implementation of the welfare and development programmes. He questioned some Collectors for not sending updates on the district worksheets regularly to the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office).

In the Collectors Conference, the Chief Minister gave certain instructions to the District Collectors for the effective implementation of the Bhu Bharati portal, Indiramma housing scheme and drinking water supply in the summer. “We have enough information about the performance of the Collectors and are ready to take action if the authorities are not willing to conduct field visits. Those who want to work in the AC rooms will be removed from the Collector post and will be transfered to other AC rooms,” the CM warned.

The Chief Minister also hinted at holding one on one meetings with Collectors soon to ascertain their performance and the status of the reach of scheme benefits at the people’s doorsteps.

The Collectors have been asked to attend the meetings in every mandal and address the grievances by clarifying the doubts raised by the farmers in a simple and understandable language on the functioning of the Bhu Bharati portal.

The Collectors are instructed to organise the Bhu Bharati Pilot Project meetings in Maddur in Narayanapet district, Nelakondapalli in Khammam district, Lingampeta in Kamareddy district, and Venkatapur in Mulugu district. The CM said that Collectors should attend the meetings at the respective mandal centres involving the revenue staff in every village. State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other ministers will also attend the meetings.

Stating that the Indiramma housing scheme has been taken up with great pride, the CM warned that no one should succumb to any pressure at any stage in the allotment of the houses and action will be taken against the mandal-level committee and special officer if houses are allotted to ineligible people.

In view of drinking water crisis, Revanth Reddy asked the Collectors to pay special attention to drinking water supply during the summer season and inform the Chief Secretary immediately, if any breakdowns in drinking water supply motors in Hyderabad and other corporations and also in urban areas or any other technical problems to make arrangements to resolve the problems on a war footing.