CM Revanth wishes good fortune to all on Ugadi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has extended heartfelt greetings to Telangana people on Ugadi festival, which is celebrated on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Telugu new year Sri Krodhi Nama will bring good fortune to the people in all fields.

In a release here on Monday, Revanth Reddy wished for the wellbeing of people and hoped that the new Telugu year will bring cheers in the lives of farmers with abundant rains and harvesting.

Exuding confidence that the Telangana State will achieve many milestones in the development and it will become a role model for the country in the days to come, the Chief Minister has appealed to the people to celebrate the Ugadi with fervour reflecting the culture and tradition.