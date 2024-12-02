CM set to get cracking on host of works today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would inaugurate a slew of programmes on Monday to mark the Aarogya Utsavalu as part of the Praja Palana Praja Vijayotsavalu.

CM Revanth Reddy, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha, and other ministers would also participate in the programme. As part of the programme, the CM would be flagging off 213 new ambulances, and he would also virtually inaugurate 16 government nursing colleges, 28 government allied healthcare colleges, and 32 transgender clinics. He would also distribute appointment letters to 442 newly appointed civil assistant surgeons, and 24 food safety officers. The programme would be held at HMDA Grounds at NTR Marg on Monday.

The State government has taken several path breaking initiatives during the last year in the health department, which helped the people of the State. Listing out the initiatives, a senior official said that immediately after the formation of the People’s Government, the free medical coverage under Rajiv Aarogyasri was increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, which was pending since the last eleven years. Besides this, 1,375 medical treatments were increased by approximately 20 per cent, thus reviving Aarogyasri.

The official informed that in a short time after the formation of the government, 7,774 posts in the Health Department were filled. The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) issued notifications for an additional 6,470 posts, with the recruitment process ongoing. Notifications will soon be issued for 607 assistant professor posts, 1,690 civil assistant surgeon (specialist) posts, and 308 pharmacist (ayush) posts. Eight new medical colleges were started in a short time, which helped the State in getting 400 MBBS seats additionally, and now there are 4,090 seats to offer in Telangana. About 50 new PG seats were also allotted, which takes the tally to 1,191 PG seats.

The official said that in the Kodangal constituency, medical colleges and a hospital were being built with an investment of around Rs 225 crore. To address the shortage of nurses in government hospitals, the public government has already filled 6,956 nursing officer posts, with 2,322 more nursing officer positions currently being filled.

A new Osmania Hospital would come up in an area of 32 acres in Goshamahal at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, with modern facilities and operation theatres. The process of land transfer from the Police Department to the Health Department was completed.

The official said that the people’s government has come up to offer free IVF services to couples struggling with infertility. While there are two IVFs in the city, five more would be coming up at Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and other district headquarters.

The government is going to start central medicine stores in all the districts from the present 11 CMS. The government also procured 213 new ambulances, taking the total tally to 1,003. The government has decided to establish regional cancer centres for cancer screening and treatment. Five new regional cancer centres have been approved. Future plans are in place to develop these centres to the level of the MNJ Hospital in Hyderabad.