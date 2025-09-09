CM sets 100-day deadline for finishing Medaram works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday has asked the officials to prepare plans pertaining to development of Medaram and complete the works within 100 days as he is slated to visit Medaram next week.

The Chief Minister on Monday reviewed the development of Medaram and Basara temples. The officials explained the master plan for the development of Medaram and Basara temples to the CM. The Chief Minister suggested that the temple should be developed to make it convenient for devotees by the time of the Medaram Mahajatara.

The CM instructed the officials to prepare plans to complete the development work of Medaram in 100 days. The CM examined various designs related to the development of Medaram. The Chief Minister suggested that steps should be taken to ensure that the structures are made of completely natural stone structures. There should be entry, exit and parking facilities to make it convenient for devotees, the CM said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare plans for the construction of check dams in areas to keep water in the Jampanna stream in view of future needs. The CM said that he would come to Medaram this week and conduct a field inspection. The Chief Minister suggested that the officials make arrangements in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that the government has allocated Rs 150 crore for the Maha Medaram Jatara during January February next year. The government has been using the services of an agency from Uttar Pradesh which had provided a master plan for the Maha Kumbh Mela during January- February this year.

The Chief Minister also made various suggestions related to the expansion and development of the Basara Gnana Saraswati Temple. The CM suggested that all local sentiments should be respected and the opinions of local experts and priests should be taken into account regarding the development of temples. Ministers Konda Surekha, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Adluri Lakshman, CM Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Endowment Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramayyar and senior officials participated in this review meeting.