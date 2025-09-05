CM sets Dec 9, 2027 deadline for completing SLBC works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy set the deadline for completion of the SLBC works by December 9, 2027.

During a review meeting along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, the CM instructed the officials to ensure the project works are completed by the set deadline, without delay even for a single day.

“SLBC is not only for Nalgonda district, but for entire Telangana. Immediate attention should be given to resolve the problems from Srisailam to Akkampally reservoir. Special attention should be paid to the permissions of the Forest Department. The government is ready to provide funds for SLBC works through the green channel,” he said.