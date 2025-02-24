CM soaks in devotional fervour at Yadagirigutta

Yadagirigutta: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his wife visited Yadagirigutta on Sunday to participate in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam and Samprokshana celebrations of the Swarna Divya Vimana Gopuram of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. The CM spent a total of 1 hour and 53 minutes at the shrine.

At 11:15 am, the Chief Minister and his wife arrived at the guest house on Yadagirigutta Hill. Dressed in traditional attire, they left the guest house at 11:20 am and reached the northern Mada Street via the lift route. From there, they proceeded directly to the PanchakundatmakaYagasala, where they performed special prayers for the sacred water used in the Kumbhabhishekam.

At 11:28 am, they left the Yagasala through the northern entrance and reached the southern Thiru Street. Using the specially arranged staircase, they arrived at the Vimana Gopuram at 11:32 am. Standing on the western side of the Vimana Gopuram, the Chief Minister unveiled the Swarna Vimana Gopuram at the same time.

At 11:35 am, they reached the Sudarshana Chakra atop the Vimana Gopuram, where the temple’s chief priests, under the direct supervision of Vanamamalai Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy, conducted special pujas as per the Pancharatra Agama Shastra.

At 11:45 am, the Chief Minister and his wife performed the Maha Kumbhabhishekam and Samprokshana pujas for the Sudarshana Chakra and the Swarna Vimana Gopuram. At 11:52 am, they circumambulated the Sudarshana Chakra along with dignitaries and priests, who then blessed them.

At 11:56 am, they moved from the Sudarshana Chakra to the Vimana Gopuram and entered the main temple through the eastern three-tiered entrance. They first had darshan of the temple’s guardian deity, Lord Hanuman, and performed special pujas. At 12:10 pm, they entered the sanctum (Garbha Griha) and had darshan of both the self-manifested (Swayambhu) and consecrated (Pratishta) deities, performing special prayers.At 12:20 pm, in the temple’s Mukha Mandapam, the Chief Minister and his wife, along with Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, MP Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy, Government Whip Illaiah, MLAs Anil Kumar Reddy, Veeresh, Samuel, and Balu Nayak, received Vedic blessings in the presence of the chief priests.

At 12:25 pm, the temple’s hereditary trustee, B Narasimhamurthy, presented the temple’s Maha Prasadam to the Chief Minister. The Principal Secretary of the Endowments Department, Shailaja Ramaiyar, and EO Bhaskar Rao gifted them a specially made replica of the Vimana Gopuram.

At 12:28 pm, the Chief Minister and his wife received blessings from Sri Vanamamalai Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy and offered their prayers at the temple hundis.At 12:33 pm, they exited through the western entrance and interacted with the sanitation workers, inquiring about their work. At 12:35 PM, they returned to the guest house via the lift route. From 12:40 pm to 1:05 pm, they took part in the Annadanam (food offering) organised by the temple administration. At 1:08 pm, they departed from Yadagirigutta Hill.