CM to hand over appointment letters to select VGOs tomorrow

Wanaparthy: The government has instructed district Collector Adarsh Surabhi to make arrangements for distributing appointment letters to the beneficiaries who qualified in the recently conducted Village Governance Officers examinations.

The letters will be formally handed over by CM A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on September 5.

On Wednesday, during a meeting at the Collectorate here, CCL senior official Lokesh Kumar discussed the details of the VGO orders report with Surabhi. So far, in Wanaparthy district, there are 133 clusters across 228 village panchayats in 15 mandals. Of 135 candidates who appeared for the exams, officials have prepared an eligibility list with 109 qualified candidates. Among them, appointment letters are being arranged for 81 candidates to serve as VGOs. The collector directed officials to make complete arrangements for taking the eligible beneficiaries to Hyderabad for the CM’s programme.

Additional collector (revenue) N Khimya Naik, collectorate AO Bhanu Prakash, RDO Subrahmanyam attended the meeting.