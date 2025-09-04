Live
CM to inspect flood-hit areas in Kamareddy today
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will conduct a visit to flood affected areas in Kamareddy district on Thursday.
The Chief Minister will meet the flood affected families and also the farmers who lost their standing crops due to heavy rains in the state recently.
Officials said that the CM will visit Errapahad village of Tadwai mandal and inspect Lingampalli Kurdu R&B bridge damaged by floods in Lingampeta followed by the inspection of the damaged crops in Budigida village and damaged roads and GR Colony in Kamareddy Municipality. Later, the Chief Minister will visit a photo exhibition and review the flood damages with the officials in Kamareddy Collectorate.
