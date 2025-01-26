CM to lay foundation stone for new Osmania Hospital on Jan 31

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that he would lay the foundation stone for the new Osmania Hospital with state-of-the-art facilities on January 31. The CM asserted that the new hospital should meet the needs of the people in the next 100 years. He ordered the officials to construct the high quality hospital structure without compromising on quality.

At a high-level review on the construction of the hospital at his residence on Saturday, Revanth Reddy suggested that complete regulations should be followed in the construction of the Osmania Hospital building and the hostel buildings to be built separately for the teaching staff, male and female students. The CM emphasised that due care should be taken in the construction of the hospital, parking and landscape.

Road network should be developed on all four sides to facilitate hassle free vehicular traffic to the hospital. Underpasses should also be built to connect other roads where it is required, the Chief Minister said, asking the officials to develop two floors of underground parking to park vehicles of patients, helpers and those coming for medical treatment.

CM Revanth Reddy also instructed the officials to construct dormitories, fire stations, canteens, toilets and STPs in the hospital premises . Since children are settling abroad and it takes 2 or 3 days to arrive in the city, the CM suggested the establishment of mortuary and body freezing boxes with modern facilities to preserve the dead bodies for a long time. The officials have been asked to construct a Helipad as Heli- ambulances are being used to bring the patients and organ transportation in the emergency time.

The CM suggested the creation of a facility for a pleasant atmosphere so that the visiting patients and people should not feel they are coming to the hospital and also recommended several changes in the designs of the construction of the new hospital building.