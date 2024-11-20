CM to lay foundation stones for various infra projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would lay the foundation stone for the development works of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada worth Rs 76 crore and other development works in the temple town.

After having darshan of Lord Raja Rajeshwara Swamy, the CM would lay foundation stone for the construction of Indiramma houses for 4,696 families affected with the Mid-Manair Reservoir with Rs 235 crore. The CM would also lay foundation for the construction of a yarn depot worth Rs 50 crore, the road expansion works from Moolavagu Bridge to Temple with Rs 45 crore, the construction works of a medical college and hostel block worth Rs 166 crore, the construction works of an Annadana Satra with Rs 35 crore, the high level bridge works in Konaraopet mandal with Rs 52 crore, drain works with Rs 3 crore, etc.

The CM would also inaugurate the SP building at Rajanna Sircilla, which was built with a cost of Rs 26 crore in the district, the District Library building built at a cost of Rs 1.45 crore in Vemulawada, and the Working Women Hostel building built at a cost of Rs 4.80 crore. As part of the Chief Minister's visit, he will distribute Rs 85 lakh compensation to 17 families of those who died in Gulf countries and Rs 102 crore bank linkage loan cheques to 631 Shiv Shakti women's groups.

Later, the Chief Minister would participate in a public meeting. After the meeting, he would have lunch at the guest house and leave by helicopter.