CM to list out his 1-yr triumphs in Assembly

• To draw comparisons with 10-year rule of BRS govt

• He will touch upon various issues under Oppn attack

• Many key depts busy preparing reports on their feats

• Oppn gunning for the CM, to highlight his govt failures

Hyderabad: The Assembly session is set to begin on December 9 amid reports of the government’s readiness for a big debate on various issues, mainly Musi Rejuvenation project, Fourth City, land acquisition for pharma villages and presentation of a report on the alleged land scam during the BRS rule.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also preparing to present a report on the performance of his government in its first year.

He may make a presentation on the comparative study of the 10 years of BRS rule and one year of the Congress government. Fulfillment of the promises kept by the Congress government, with statistical data in the last one year, would be the main agenda in the presentation of the report.

“The assembly session will assume significance as CM Revanth Reddy is completing one year tenure in office on December 7. He wants to make his own mark by delivering strong speeches to counter the BRS allegations on numerous people’s issues and administrative hurdles in the implementation of schemes in the state”, sources said.

Irrigation, education, medical and health, panchayat raj, municipal administration and urban development, IT and industry departments have been tasked with preparation of detailed reports on the progress achieved under the BRS rule and the initiatives taken by the Congress government to strengthen these sectors in the last 10 months. The government is also planning to introduce a new RoR (Record of Rights) Bill and adopt it in the session.

The proposal to invite Telangana MPs to attend a debate on the Musi project in the house is under consideration and the Assembly authorities are finalising the schedule as per the assembly proceedings.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties are gearing up to raise issues surrounding the award of AMRUT tenders to a company owned by CM’s close relative, land acquisition for pharma villages and the recent attack on villagers in Lagacharla and the failure of extending Rythu Bharosa benefit to the farmers.