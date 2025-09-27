CM to unveil roadmap for boosting TG tourism sector today

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be unveiling the roadmap and vision to promote Telangana Tourism by inaugurating the ‘Telangana Tourism Conclave’ to be held at Shilparamam on Saturday.

In a bid to promote Telangana Tourism on a grand scale, the state government is organizing ‘Telangana Tourism Conclave-2025’ on the World Tourism Day on Saturday. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy and others would also participate. According to the officials, apart from the regular visit of wildlife forests, waterfalls etc., the government is ready to introduce a slew of new services for domestic as well as international tourists to have a delightful experience. The services include overnight stay in the forests and safaris, double decked boat riding, helicopter tours, introducing traditional cuisine to every tourist and making available advanced medical services.

The official said that the government has set a target of attracting Rs 15,000 crore investments in the tourism sector and providing a large number of employment opportunities to the youth. As part of that, the government is inviting public-private partnership (PPP) and also 100 per cent private investments. Many investors who studied the state government’s new tourism policy expressed their willingness to set up international-standard hotels, wellness centers, and hospitality projects in the state. Many companies would sign agreements in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Hyderabad has already emerged as a destination for world-class film production centres. The state government has decided to further develop the film industry and provide a friendly environment for the global film industry and ensure that maximum films are produced in Hyderabad. As part of this, “Film in Telangana Portal” will be launched on Saturday. Through this portal, single window permissions will be given for film productions and instant permission can be obtained for shootings in various locations through AI. With these easy procedures, Hyderabad will become a hub for national and international film productions.

The state was not fully equipped with helicopter tourism till now. The government is introducing Helicopter Tourism keeping in mind the increasing living standards and giving a new experience to the tourists. Initially, the helicopter services will be started from Hyderabad-Somasila-Srisailam. It will be further expanded based on the demand from the tourists.

As part of the promotion of water sports, the state government will launch a 120-seat double-decker boat in Hussain Sagar on Saturday. The boat has been named after Muchukunda, the original name of Musi, which was once the lifeline of Hyderabad.