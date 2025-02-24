CM unveils gold-plated Vimana Gopuram

Hyderabad: The gold-plated Vimana Gopuram of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta was unveiled by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras. The Chief Minister, along with his family members, performed the Mahakumbh Samprokshan ceremony at the temple on this auspicious occasion. Before unveiling the gold-plated Vimana Gopuram, the Chief Minister offered special pujas. The entire ceremony was overseen by Vanamamalai Mutt’s 31st Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy.

The Vimana Gopuram of Yadagirigutta now stands as the tallest gold-plated gopuram, measuring 50.5 feet in height. In comparison, the gold-plated gopuram at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, stands at 33 feet. The decision to gold-plate the Vimana Gopuram was taken in October 2021 by then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He donated 1 kg and 16 tolas of gold for the project and urged the people from different sections of society to contribute gold for its completion. The gold-plating work commenced on December 1, 2024, and was completed on February 18. Approximately 50 artisans were involved in the gold plating and copper leaf manufacturing. The total cost of the project was around Rs 80 crore, enhancing the grandeur of the Yadagirigutta temple.

The golden gopuram features intricate depictions of Narasimhavataras, Lakshmi, Keshava Narayana, and Garudamurthy, further adding to its divine splendor.