CM urged to take all-party team to New Delhi to apprise PM on BC bill

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Friday demanded the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take the all party delegation to New Delhi and take up local body elections only after providing 42 per cent reservations to the BCs.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan along with party leaders Ch Rakesh, Kishore Goud and MP V Ravichandra, the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council S Madhusudana Chari said that Revanth Reddy’s is known for giving promises and later forgetting them. CM Revanth Reddy is acting contrary to the promise he gave in the Legislative Council on 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local elections. Revanth broke his word by promising to take an all-party delegation to Delhi for the approval of the BC Bill. Despite going to Delhi many times, CM Revanth Reddy did not discuss the BC bill with PM Modi. Revanth is going to Delhi only to give kick backs. It has become clear that he has no sincerity towards the BCs. He said that even Ponnam Prabhakar had made several comments on BC Reservations. Ponnam Prabhakar is being made a scapegoat by the CM. The Congress party has never loved BCs. The Congress has a history of setting up commissions for BCs but failed to implement their reports.

Madhusudhana Chari alleged that the Congress made false statements in the Kamareddy Declaration just for the votes of BCs in the elections. The Congress has given nothing to BCs even after two budgets. They said that Rs 20,000 crore will be allocated to BCs in the budget every year. They did not keep that promise. They cheated them by saying that there will be 42 per cent reservation in six months. The Congress party has no sincerity in anything. The BJP also has no concern for BCs. The central government has done nothing for BCs in eleven years. The BC ministry has not even been set up. Allocations in the budgets have also been reduced. He said that the elections should be held only after giving 42 per cent reservation to BCs in local body elections.

MP V Ravi Chandra said that the Congress made many promises to BCs for votes in the elections but after coming to power, it forgot to implement the promises made to BCs.