CMO secretary to take stock of beautification works in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Karimnagar will be transformed into the second most beautiful city in the State. Steps are being taken with the determination to make Karimnagar a Smart City as per the aspirations of CM KCR.

The Minister held a review meeting with public representatives at the Collectorate on development works in Karimnagar town on Tuesday. The city roads and traffic islands were discussed at length. He expressed anger about digging up the road Telangana Chowk and at one town for islands and leaving it as it is. Expressing dissatisfaction with the contractor's behaviour, he suggested to the officials they should consider canceling the tender if the contractor delays the works. The development traffic islands at one town police station, Telangana Chowk, Bommakal junctions and 13 intersections in the city should be started immediately and steps should be taken to complete it by March 31.

The Minister said that after the emergence of Telangana everyone is working for development and the State is progressing on the path of development by alleviating doubts of every section. With the help of public representatives, the officials Karimnagar became a great city. In the past traffic problems would arise with only 40 feet roads in the city. Now 40 feet roads were widened to 100 feet with the cooperation of the then Collector Smita Sabharwal to avoid traffic problems for the city dwellers.

CMO secretary Smita Sabharwal will visit Karimnagar February 16 and inspect the development in the city along with the Manor river front, KCR rest house, cable bridge and roads, Kamalakar informed.