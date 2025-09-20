CMRF application during previous govt rejected

ADILABAD: The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) was designed to provide financial assistance to individuals from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. However, for many eligible poor citizens, it has turned into distant dream.

During the previous government’s tenure, people from various constituencies submitted hospital bills and applied for CMRF assistance. Though applications were forwarded through MLA letter pads, even after three years and a change in government, there is no record of cheques being released. Recently, many files were returned to current MLAs due to missing documents and lack of signatures from the previous MLAs.

Files rejected due to missing signatures of MLA

Strangely, most of the returned files belong to the Boath constituency. The then-ruling party’s MLA failed to sign the letter pads before submitting the files. As a result, hopeful beneficiaries were left disappointed after waiting for nearly three years. Many had borrowed money for hospital treatments, expecting reimbursement through CMRF, but delays caused by political negligence have left them angry and helpless.

Some beneficiaries managed to get the required signatures and documents from the former MLAs and resubmitted the files through current MLAs. Yet, there has been no movement on these cases. While new applicants can check their status using Aadhaar, there is no such facility for old files, according to MLA office sources. There’s no clarity on whether the cheques will ever be issued.