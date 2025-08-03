Live
CMRF cheque handed over to villager
Highlights
Acting on the directions of Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudan Reddy (GMR), Congress leaders from Gudibanda village handed over a Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheque to beneficiary Gujjula Satyanna on Saturday.
The programme was organised in Gudibanda village of Devarakadra mandal, where local Congress leaders formally presented the cheque to provide financial assistance to the recipient.
Those present on the occasion included Congress leaders Gouni Amareshwar Reddy, Gouni Jaipal Reddy, M Srinivasulu, G Venkateshwar Reddy, A Srinivas Reddy, M Narsimulu, and Venachari, amongothers.
